Is Star Wing Jalen Williams' the OKC Thunder's 'X-Factor' in 2025-26?
Jalen Williams was one of the keys to Oklahoma City's 2025 NBA Finals run.
In addition to standout performances against Denver and Minnesota, Williams' 40-point outing in Game 5 of the finals helped lift OKC to the first championship in franchise history.
Williams' postseason run capped off an impressive campaign for the 2022 lottery pick. After averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while helping OKC to 68 regular season wins, the Santa Clara product received All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors in just his third year.
As a result, Oklahoma City inked Williams to a five-year rookie maximum contract extension over the offseason, worth up to $287 million.
Now, the Thunder are heading into uncharted waters, was OKC enters the 2025-26 NBA season as reigning champs for the first time in franchise history. The group returns virtually the same roster it had in 2024-25, but after a handful of teams around the league improved their squads, Oklahoma City will need another strong campaign from Williams.
Still only 24-years-old, Williams could take another step forward over the offseason and be an even better player heading into his fourth season in the NBA.
Dan McLoone reflected a similar sentiment in his season preview of the Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA.com, highlighting Williams as the team's "x-factor" for the 2025-26 season.
"(Williams) is emerging as a budding superstar entering his fourth season," McLoone wrote. "The No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft earned his first All-Star appearance last season and added to his accolades with All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team nods. He increased his scoring (21.6) and assist (5.1) averages for the third consecutive season and proved he could be a go-to scorer when Gilgeous-Alexander rested or was struggling. His 40-point eruption in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was his arrival as a household name. At just 24 years old, he still has room to get better."
Williams impressive postseason performance came with a major injury to his wrist, which required surgery over the offseason. Despite the procedure, Williams should be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, as his cast has already been removed.
The Thunder star posted photos on social media recently of himself lifting weights and working out without any brace or cover on his wrist.
If Williams is able to take another step forward, he should add more accolades to his rèsumè and the Oklahoma City will likely be frontrunners for another title.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.