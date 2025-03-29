Isaiah Hartenstein Breaks an OKC Thunder Record
Oklahoma City’s season has been one for the record books. Even though it hasn’t been picture perfect — with multiple injuries scattered throughout — the final results have been an overwhelming success. This has been the franchise’s best team in its existence, and this Thunder squad has a great chance to win it all.
One of the biggest reasons why this Thunder team can go the distance is because of their offseason acquisitions. A season ago, Oklahoma City was an elite basketball team that secured the top spot in the Western Conference. But that team didn’t have a role player like Alex Caruso or a starting big man like Isaiah Hartenstein. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma City has never had a player quite like Hartenstein.
The big man was brought to Oklahoma City to rebound. The Thunder needed size and strength down low, and Hartenstein was an obvious answer as a free agent. The Thunder made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, and in turn, Hartenstein has been worth every penny. He has proven to be much more than just a rebounder, too — which is more than the Thunder could’ve asked for.
He has expanded his own game in Oklahoma City’s system, as the Thunder has helped cultivate is personal growth. The biggest area of exploration for Hartenstein has been as a hub on offense, tapping into his passing skillset and creativity. With the season winding down, Hartenstein has now recorded the most assists in a season by a Thunder center in franchise history — and there’s still nine games left.
Hartenstein is averaging career-highs in every category across the board with 11.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He has helped the Thunder generate offense and has transformed his game as a playmaker.
He's the best passing big man Oklahoma City has ever had, and he's just figuring out his strengths on offense.
