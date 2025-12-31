OKC Thunder Needs to Pick Up Defensive Intensity

Since dropping four out of its last six games, Oklahoma City has gotten back on track with two wins over Eastern Conference foes. Even during the wins, some of the inconsistencies and trouble spots that plagued the Thunder during losses were still evident.

Dating back to last season, Oklahoma City’s defense has been historic. Somehow, they took a step forward to start this season. After a 24-1 start to the season, it felt like the Thunder might genuinely have a case for one of the best defensive units in NBA history.

This team is still elite because of its defense, there’s no doubt about it. Taking the entire season sample so far, Oklahoma City still has the best statistical defense in the NBA in every category. The Thunder’s defensive rating is 105.0, far and away the best in the league. Second place is Detroit at 110.9. But that’s what makes the recent data so striking.

Over the last six games, which also happens to include three of Oklahoma City’s five total losses on the season, the team isn’t even in the Top 12 in team defense. The Thunder’s defensive rating is at 114.3 over the last six, good for 13th in the league. On top of the lackluster defense, Oklahoma City is giving up the 7th most second chance points in the NBA over the last six games.

While the Thunder’s defense has been great outside of a recent slump, one area where the team has struggled all season has been guarding the 3-points line. Oklahoma City ranks just 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, as teams are shooting 37.3% from behind the line against this Thunder team. Oklahoma City’s defense has always relied on giving up certain looks from the outside, forcing uncomfortable shooters to make shots, and trading a few open triples for turnovers, but it hasn’t been as successful this season.

In Oklahoma City’s loss against the Spurs on Dec. 23, San Antonio shot 44.4% from 3-point range with 16 makes. On Christmas Day, the Spurs drained nearly 38% of its triples, and 53.6% from the floor — Oklahoma City’s defense was not up to par. Luckily it didn’t cost them the game, but Monday night’s defensive performance against the Hawks was arguably one of the worst of the season. Atlanta drained 25 triples at a 46.3% clip.

At 28-5, any concern about the Thunder is going to feel like a nitpick. But with how many elite perimeter defenders this team has, there shouldn’t be as many lapses. Oklahoma City is capable of the stifling defense we’ve seen for the majority of the season, they just have to dial it back in. If they’re going to win a second straight championship, it’ll be led by the defensive unit.