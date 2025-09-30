Isaiah Hartenstein Continues to Endear Himself to OKC Thunder Fans
Isaiah Hartenstein has spent just one of his seven NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, but even in that short period of time, the veteran center has endeared himself to the Thunder's fanbase.
Prior to Hartenstein's arrival, two of the biggest obstacles in OKC's route to a title were the team's lack of size and depth at the center position, and the group's lack of experience.
At 7-feet tall and more than 250 pounds, Hartenstein added more size and another skilled big man to the Thunder's rotation, while also bringing in a veteran with playoff experience. That depth proved to be valueable during the regular season, as Mark Daigneault's team dealt with a number of injuries at the center position.
Hartenstein eventually helped OKC to the first title in franchise history, averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 58.1% from the floor in his first season with the Thunder.
The former Knicks big man came up with multiple big plays throughout Oklahoma City's playoff run, as well, with Hartenstein's passing, rebounding and finishing around the rim proved crucial to the Thunder's title efforts.
Hartenstein's embrace of the Oklahoma City commity didn't stop there, either. Fans' love for Hartenstein grew as he held his son, Elijah, on stage as the Thunder were presented with the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Hartenstein and his wife, Kourtney, stepped down from their bus during the team's championship parade, and the 27-year-old center even enjoyed a moment of celebration with a young fan. After the interaction, Hartenstein took to social media to find the 10-year-old, who he gifted a signed jersey, as well as other items.
Hartenstein's efforts in the local community didn't stop there. The Thunder's center has worked with Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma's only school specifically serving children and families experiencing homelessness, among other organizations in the OKC area.
Last week, the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma City opened a new basketball court funded by the Hartenstein Foundation. This is the latest intiaitive in the local community for a player who has spent just one season in the Modern Frontier.
Hartenstein is under contract for the 2025-26 season, followed by a team option on his deal the following season. All signs indicate that Sam Presti and company will elect to pick up Hartenstein's option heading into the 2026-27 season, but the following summer is where questions begin to arise.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all receiving max contract extensions, the team may not be able to afford Hartenstein. Even if there is still money on OKC's books for the veteran center, another team could potentailly offer the German big man more money.
After continuing to embed himself in the local community during his time in Oklahoma City, though, Hartenstein's stay could be longer than just three seasons.
