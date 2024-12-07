Isaiah Hartenstein Could Break OKC Thunder Rebounding Records
Oklahoma City’s big offseason addition has made a difference already, but he could soon enter the record books.
After struggling to rebound last season, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year deal over the offseason. After missing the first month of the season, Hartenstein has entered the lineup and become a star for the Thunder.
Throughout his first seven games in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein has averaged 11.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while being a seamless fit in the starting lineup. With Thunder star Chet Holmgren set to miss most of the regular season before his expected return late, Hartenstein will be manning the middle for the foreseeable future.
Although he missed the first 15 games of the year, Hartenstein’s impressive rebounding numbers make him a legitimate threat to become Oklahoma City’s rebounding king. Throughout the Thunder’s history in Oklahoma City, former MVP Russell Westbrook is the only player to average at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.
With Hartenstein’s nearly 13 boards a night, he is on track to easily hold the team’s top rebounding average and could even earn the top spot on the total rebounds list. Westbrook’s 2016-17 season featured 864 total rebounds, the most in a season in Thunder history.
Despite missing a solid chunk of the season, Hartenstein could approach that number if he stays healthy. At 12.9 rebounds per game, Hartenstein would need to keep up that pace for the rest of the season while playing in every game to get to Westbrook’s total.
Of course, with 13+ rebounds in five of his first seven games with the Thunder, Hartenstein could increase his average as he continues to get more comfortable and embraces his role. Regardless of Hartenstein’s ability to break any Thunder single-season records, his rebounding and presence inside has been a welcome sight in Oklahoma City, and he will continue to be a key piece as the Thunder search for their first championship.
