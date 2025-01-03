Isaiah Hartenstein Discusses Playing Former New York Knicks Squad
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off with the New York Knicks in what should be the best game of the night. The Thunder are riding a 13-game winning streak with the Knicks rattling off nine straight wins in their own right.
This is the first time OKC Thunder big-man Isaiah Hartenstein has played against his former squad after ditching the bright lights of broadway for Bricktown this summer via a three-year $87 Million Dollar pact - the largest contract issued in team history.
The Thunder will have their hands full matching up with one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Hartenstein was asked by Thunder on Si about this matchup to which he discussed the feeling of taking on the Knicks and Josh Hart's constant jokes.
"It's good. It's exciting," Hartenstein said on facing the Knicks. "I'm just more annoyed that Josh keeps talking. He's been annoying ever since I left. It's good seeing him. Everyone except for Hart, I'm excited to see them. I had a good time there. It was a great experience. Learned a lot from Thibs. Leon gave me a chance out there. Couldn't work out but I'm just excited to play against them. It's going to be fun for sure."
Hartenstein has been a massive part of the Thunder's success as Oklahoma City's no. 1 in the West wit ha 28-5 record.
