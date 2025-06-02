Isaiah Hartenstein Explains What Makes OKC Thunder Defense Special
For the first time since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA Finals. They got to this point largely on the back of a historically great defense.
The OKC Thunder are the best defense many have ever seen, while people try to shoo off that notion in the moment, history look back kindly on this Thunder team to be able to force the turnovers and shut down the stars in this era of basketball.
Oklahoma City is highlighted by elite defenders such as Lu Dort and Alex Caruso as well as All-Defensive member Jalen Williams, a rim-anchor in Chet Holmgren, a defensive ace in Cason Wallace and lack a weak link on that side of the floor. A special roster construction that we will rarely –– if ever –– see anyone duplicate.
"I think our defense is special because we don't any weak links. Normally, a team can kinda go out and hunt one player. We don't really have that as much," Isaiah Hartenstein explained.
So much of the modern NBA game is to build a roster around a top-notch scorer that brings a ball screen to the action to earn a switch onto a weak defender. That is not a plan that teams can execute against the Thunder.
The Thunder have proven that this historically great defensive unit travels to the postseason. Giving superstar Nikola Jokic fits (which was viewed as impossible heading into the series) and completely taking away the Timberwolves scorers in Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle in a shortened five game series.
While Oklahoma City has played at an elite level to make it through the Western Conference, but now have to do it again on the biggest stage the NBA has to offer.
"I think in the playoffs, you always have to prove yourself again. We're not a team that wants anything given to us. We want to go out and conquer, go out and hunt. For us, it doesn't matter what happened before. It doesn't matter even in a playoff series, it doesn't matter what happened before. We're always trying to go out there and try to hunt. Not be the hunted ones. Trying to go out there and hunt ourselves," Hartenstein explained.
This is set to be a fantastic series as one of the best offenses in the sport –– that has thrived in the playoffs –– battles the best defense in the sport for the right to stake its claim to its first NBA Championship.