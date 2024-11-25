Isaiah Hartenstein Faces Second Test as a Thunder Against Kings
Isaiah Hartenstein's Thunder debut came at an opportune time. Against a Portland Trail Blazers team dedicated to making it a game versus one of the top Western Conference teams, Oklahoma City was given a run for its money inside Paycom Center---but Hartenstein helped weather that, and did so convincingly.
Matched up against the 7-foot-2 rookie and NCAA champion Donovan Clingan, Hartenstein put up a game-high 14 boards to assist the Thunder in its 46 rebounds. FIve of those came on the offensive side of the ball, Hartenstein also added 13 points to complete a double-double and held the highest plus-minus of 16 among any player who touched the court. His facilitation skill set also saw him with three assists, as well as four blocks on top of that.
His debut was everything this center-less team could ask for, holding down the fort on the interior and clashing with other 7-footers makes this a much more complete unit.
And after a full four-day hiatus, the Thunder are rejuvenated and ready to go, and Hartenstein will be facing his second test on this Oklahoma City team versus the Sacramento Kings.
He'll likely be matched up against Domantas Sabonis for a large portion of the game, as well as Trey Lyles. Sabonis won't provide much pressure defensively, so attacking him on that front should be a point of emphasis for the former New York Knick---though, Sabonis is a scrapper on the boards as the second-best rebounder in the league so far this season, meaning Hartenstein will have that on his plate.
It'll be a task that Hartenstein should be prepared for after missing this much of the season to injury, so he'll be hungry to fulfill the missing piece to this Thunder team as Chet Holmgren nurses his own recovery back from injury.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.