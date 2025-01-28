Isaiah Hartenstein's Impact on Thunder Can't be Underestimated
Somehow, the Oklahoma City Thunder's biggest free agent signing in franchise history has still gone under the radar in the grand scheme of its 37-8 campaign at the top of the Western Conference.
The expectation for Hartenstein initially was to play with and behind Chet Holmgren at the center position, but a left hand fracture sustained in preseason kept him out until Nov. 20. Meanwhile, Holmgren suffered a hip fracture on Nov. 10, which still leaves him out of the Oklahoma City lineup. To today, neither player has played a game with each other.
Hartenstein's immediate task upon his Thunder debut was to fill in the void of Holmgren in the paint — who hails as one of the NBA's best shot blockers. That's easier said than done, but based on the stats he's accumulated along with Oklahoma City's record, it's pretty clear he's done that successfully.
Through 25 games of action — all but one in the starting lineup — Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on nearly 57% shooting from the field. The Thunder has won 23 of those games.
The 26-year-old crashes the boards like almost no other across the NBA, and though his sample size doesn't matchup compare to other rebounding leaders, he would be at the No. 5 spot. He doesn't have the defensive prowess of Holmgren, but his defensive intangibles are enough to be the defensive anchor down low of the league's best defense.
Offensively, Hartenstein doesn't score much outside of the paint. His deeper strength comes in the realm of playmaking, where he's shined in plenty of opportunities. Though not a Nikola Jokic, he has a strong high-post game that allows him to find open cutters backdoor or in hand-off situations.
Whether it be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams or Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City has players down the roster contributing to its success, but Hartenstein stands as one of its most valuable. There could've been struggles without Holmgren, but its offseason addition has proved smarter by the weeks.
Once Hartenstein and Holmgren are both healthy at the same time, Oklahoma City is only going to look more dangerous. As outlandish as that seems, the Thunder isn't even at its peak yet.
