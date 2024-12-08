Isaiah Hartenstein is a Stylistic Fit For OKC Thunder First, Big Man Second
Isaiah Hartesntein landed in Bricktown this summer via a three-year $87 Million pact. The largest free agent signing in club history, figuratively and literally. The addition of the seven-footer was a sign of relief for many Thunder fans, having been fresh off a year with 57-wins and its first playoff series win since Kevin Durant dawned the blue and orange, but struggled to haul in rebounds and labored without Chet Holmgren down low.
This led to many calling for Oklahoma City to make a rash deadline decision, going all in on this squad with all of its assets available to grab a bruising big man. The Thunder voted against that, standing pat with just a Gordon Hayward trade registering last Feburary.
Sure, OKC knew they needed size, but the right size wasn't available. Mark Daigneault's bunch runs a unique style. Everyone needs to be versatile on both ends, a connective playmaker, live with the ball in their hands, switchable-enough defensively and a high-processor.
Those qualities are hard to find in a seven-foot beefy frame, nearly impossible, and certainly was not available at the Thunder's disposal last deadline no matter how many assets it had stored away. Though, the Hayward swap did net enough cap space to be able to ink the perfect big man for Oklahoma City.
"He's a connecting player. He's a smart player. He plays our style of basketball. He also happens to be, like, a big player, which I know people were very focused on, but I think the thing to notice about him more than anything is he's a good basketball player. He happens to play the center spot, but he's a good basketball player. We want people that process the game like that, play both sides of the ball, good teammates, extreme professional." General Manager Sam Presti said of Hartenstein hours after his signing became official.
That appraisal from Presti has rung true through Hartenstein's first eight games with the OKC Thunder. He looks more like a Daigneault Deputy than just a towering big man.
