Isaiah Hartenstein's Return Could Help OKC Thunder's Finishing
Oklahoma City has struggled around the rim this season, but relief has arrived.
On Wednesday, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein made his highly anticipated debut. After playing without a center over the past couple of weeks, the Thunder’s free agent addition was the first big to return from injury.
He finished the Thunder’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. However, his best highlight of the night didn’t go in the stat sheet.
Hartenstein used a behind-the-back pass to find Ajay Mitchell for a close shot, but he was blocked. Then, he got it back again and found Dillon Jones with another behind-the-back pass, but Jones blew the open layup.
That play was just another example of a problem that has plagued Oklahoma City throughout the season. The Thunder have struggled to finish inside, but Hartenstein’s return provides an opportunity to turn those struggles around.
This season, Oklahoma City is shooting 66.2% from the restricted area, which is 15th in the league. However, the team is shooting only 38.5% on non-restricted area shots in the paint, which ranks 25th.
Those close struggles aren’t limited to being in the paint, either. The Thunder are the third-worst team in the league on shots between 5 and 9 feet, making only 30.1% of those attempts.
From those three ranges, the Thunder shot 67.5%, 46.8% and 45%, respectively, last season. While those numbers have dipped significantly this season, Hartenstein’s availability should help the Thunder get their numbers back near last season’s top-five offense.
Of course, Hartenstein’s 7-foot, 250-pound frame is helpful in getting shots near the rim. Although he shot 6-of-12 on Wednesday, he shot 64.4% from the floor last season and should be more efficient inside once he finds his rhythm.
Hartenstein’s biggest contribution to increasing the Thunder’s efficiency at the rim could be how he helps his teammates. Sealing defenders on drives with his frame gives Oklahoma City a luxury inside it hasn’t seen since Steven Adams was in town.
Along with that, Hartenstein is a solid screener and could do wonders for the Thunder’s ball handlers, particularly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Against Portland, Hartenstein finished with four screen assists, leading to eight points.
Last season, Hartenstein averaged 3.5 screen assists per game, ranking in the top 15. If he can continue to provide solid screens and shield his teammates from defenders to create easy looks, he can completely change the Thunder’s efficiency inside without ever taking a shot.
