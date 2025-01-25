Isaiah Hartenstein Returns, Lu Dort OUT Against Portland Trail Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been without big man Isaiah Hartenstein for a shade over a week and in that stretch he missed five games. This left the Thunder center-less for a second stint this season as Hartenstein began the year on the shelf before Chet Holmgren joined him in street clothes due to a hip fracture on Nov. 10.
This past week, the Thunder went 3-2 with losses to the Dallas Mavericks twice. Now, Hartenstein will return to the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening.
This season, Hartenstein has played in 24 games to the tune of 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 stocks per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor.
Cason Wallace, who left the team's last game against the Dallas Mavericks after a hit to the face, will suit up in Portland despite suffering a facial fracture.
Though, the Thunder have added Lu Dort to the injury report with right knee soreness. He will miss this game - marking just his second missed contest of the season for Oklahoma City.
Earlier today, the Thunder sent down rookie swingman Dillon Jones to the NBA G League where he will be able to play three games in short order this week for the Blue spread between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Isaiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng, who missed the last game with an illness, are each off the injury report signaling their return as well.
OKC Thunder Injury Report Against Portland Trail Blazers
- Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Facial Fracture) Available
