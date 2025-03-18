Isaiah Hartenstein's Performance Against Bucks Showcases Value to Thunder
Becoming the highest paid free agent in Oklahoma City Thunder history — especially as a non All-Star — certainly raised a lot of expectations for Isaiah Hartenstein before the season got underway.
The center hasn't had an issue meeting those expectations. If anything, he's exceeded them with exceptional play through the absence and return of Chet Holmgren.
Hartenstein's value was put on display in a 121-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, recording 24 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. He was the second-leading man in points behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, knocking down easy buckets in the paint.
However, it was the defensive end that was even more impressive for Hartenstein. Getting the assignment on former MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for most of the night, he held him to a less than standard performance in a marquee matchup.
Antetokounmpo largley struggled scoring on Hartenstein besides drawing fouls, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. A triple-double is still a good performance, but it wasn't the high-scoring affair that most teams are faced with from him.
Limiting Antetokounmpo below his season average of 30 points per game rendered the Milwaukee offense stagnant with a 15-point second quarter — a disparity that it never could climb back from. Much of that defensive play can be attributed to Hartenstein, who didn't allow anything easy at the rim.
Though the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are at the forefront of the conversation surrounding Oklahoma City's staggering lead in the Western Conference — rightfully so — Hartenstein can't go unnoticed in it.
Hartenstein held down the fort for a few months as the lone defensive anchor down low, and without his presence, the Thunder could've severely dipped during that time. But since he provided excellent play in the starting lineup, Oklahoma City was just as dominant then as it is now with a full roster.
The signing of Hartenstein was one of the main contributors leading the Thunder to being the favorite to come out of the West. His performance against the Bucks was just an example of what he can bring in a potentially fruitful playoff run.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.