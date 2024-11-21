Isaiah Hartenstein’s Return is Great News for OKC Thunder, but Integration Will Take Time
Oklahoma City received huge news on Wednesday afternoon, as Isaiah Hartenstein was upgraded to questionable for the Thunder’s clash against the Trail Blazers. Questionable obviously doesn’t guarantee that Hartenstein is available to play, but it’s a massive step in the right direction.
Hartenstein was injured in Oklahoma City’s preseason slate with a hand injury, hampering the Thunder’s front court rotation and delaying one of the team’s most anticipated additions. Since then, matters have only gotten worse.
Chet Holmgren suffered a serious hip injury that will sideline him for at least half the season, and Jaylin Williams had a setback in his hamstring injury ramp up. Oklahoma City has been without a center on the roster for over a week, and the team is paying the price. Dropping two games to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs without Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama is less than ideal, but the team is still in a good spot at 11-4. While small ball has had its moments of success, one thing is clear: Oklahoma City needs a center in the rotation sooner rather than later.
With the Hartenstein news, it appears his recovery is ahead of, or right on, schedule and the Thunder will have his services available any time now. Obviously, it’ll be a huge boost for the Thunder, but the integration process could take some real time. This was always going to be the case, but now that the team will be adding him in the middle of the season and with Holmgren sidelined, it’s important to be patient with Hartenstein’s progression.
Hartenstein’s presence alone should help the Thunder, who has struggled to generate offense with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off the floor. Oklahoma City could use him as a hub, generating dribble hand-offs and working from the top of the key. His ball screens will also help tremendously, too — especially for someone like Jalen Williams who likes to work the midrange. Outside of the rebounding, he will bring much more consistency to the Thunder’s offense that can be much more sustainable than what the team has been running without any centers.
He’s going to have to develop chemistry and get used to his new role though. This would’ve been true had he been healthy from day one, but it’ll be even more true in the middle of the season. He’ll have to learn different players tendencies and how to create advantages on offense. He’ll need time to get his feet under him and rediscover his push shot in the lane. And all of that will come, but it might not be there on night one.
Hartenstein will be a massive lift to Oklahoma City’s rotation, there’s no doubt about it. Giving him a few warm up games against teams like Portland will help, too. But it could take time for him to fully settle into his role with the Thunder.
