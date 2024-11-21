Isaiah Hartenstein Set to Make Season Debut For OKC Thunder
Good things come to those who wait. The Oklahoma City Thunder have waited long enough for their biggest free agent signing in club history. This summer, the Thunder pulled off a blockbuster move luring Isaiah Hartenstein away from the bright lights of broadway for Bricktown.
The Thunder inked Hartenstein to a three-year $83 Million Dollar pact this offseason. In the teams second to last preseason game, in Denver, the seven-footer fractured his hand in a game that has sidelined him for an extented period of time.
Oklahoma City is currently down Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams marking Hartenstein's return a welcomed sign. The Thunder have struggled down low in this stretch, while ripping off a 3-2 record in that span without a center.
Last season, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for New York. The big man shot 64 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the arc (on two attempts) and 70 percent from the charity stripe.
The 26-year-old will make life easier for the Oklahoma City Thunder's leading scorers laying screens to free up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Willimas while also offering dribble hand-off options and high post table setting.
Oklahoma City enjoys five days off after this contest against Portland before a key Western Conference road swing where Hartenstein's addition will come in handy.
