Isaiah Joe Inks Multi-Year Deal to Return to OKC Thunder in NBA Free Agency

The Oklahoma City Thunder have inked Isaiah Joe to a multi-year contract in NBA Free Agency.

Rylan Stiles

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Oklahoma City Thunder have re-signed sharpshooter Isaiah Joe to give the Arkansas Product an early payday after declining his team option on Saturday. As the Free Agency window opened on Sunday, transactions flooded in with the vast majority electing to stay put with their current team.

Joe has agreed to a new four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder according to the Athletic's Shams Charania - the 24-year-old started his career with the 76ers as a second-round pick before being waived prior to the 2022-23 season.

The shooting guard quickly became a key piece of Mark Daigneault's rotation, even starting the final two playoff games of the Thunder's season against the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, Joe averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds,1.3 assists and almost a stock per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 41 percent from beyond the arc and taking a step up in mid-range volume and on the defensive end.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder start the offseason, they made sure to secure Joe and Aaron Wiggins to long-term pacts as critical role players for a team expecting to contend for a long time.

Like Wiggins, Joe is an incredible success story for a second-rounder to make his way onto a third pact - especially after changing teams.

