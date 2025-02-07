Isaiah Joe is OKC Thunder’s Needle Mover
Oklahoma City’s roster, from top to bottom, has risen to the challenge this season. The Thunder’s operation has been seamless so far, and the combination of elite defense and a high-flying offensive attack has resulted in the NBA’s best overall record.
To begin the season, the Thunder relied heavily on its defense as the shooting took a while to come around. Now, the offense has matched that level of efficiency. Over the last three games, Oklahoma City has scored 140 points in two of the last three games, and the shooting prowess has been overwhelming. One of the key pieces to the offensive attack has been Isaiah Joe, who is having one of the best stretches of his career.
Joe’s shooting touch is back in full force, and quite honestly, it has never been better. He hovered around 36% from 3-point range for most of the season, but the last month of games has vaulted him up to 39.9%.
Over the last 10 games, Joe is shooting 52% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game over that stretch, which would comfortably qualify as a career-high. Joe obviously commands plenty of attention from the defense — especially when he’s shooting like this — which frees Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up in a big way. Joe and SGA have always excelled in lineups together, but it’s nearly impossible to stop when Joe is shooting like he is right now.
It's no secret that Oklahoma City is one of the NBA's very best teams. They have star power, two viable front court options, and a second All-Star. This team has depth, elite defense, and a great culture. The one role player who can raise this team's ceiling in the playoffs, though, is Joe.
Joe is this team's specialty shooter, and it's no secret that this offense is humming when Joe is producing. He is this team's needle mover, and Oklahoma City needs him at his best in the postseason.
