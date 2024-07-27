Isaiah Joe Offers Reliable Option in Starting Lineup for OKC Thunder
Isaiah Joe has been one of the Thunder’s most reliable players, and that could help him take another step next season.
Last season, Oklahoma City was the top seed in the West, winning 57 games and a playoff series. However, after a second-round exit, some of the team’s weaknesses needed to be addressed.
One of the Thunder’s biggest moves of the offseason was to send Josh Giddey to Chicago for defensive star Alex Caruso. Throughout the postseason, Giddey was a liability for the Thunder, particularly on offense, where he was consistently ignored on the perimeter.
While GM Sam Presti made moves to address those issues, the Thunder already had an answer that it used in the second round. In Games 5 and 6 against the Dallas Mavericks, Joe slotted into the starting lineup to add shooting and better effort defensively.
Although Joe has carved out an ideal role as Oklahoma City’s sixth man over the past two seasons, his abilities make him a perfect option as an occasional starter. With a new four-year, $48 million deal, Joe is set to be in Oklahoma City for a while, and that could include a variety of roles.
Joe had a career year in his first season with the Thunder, averaging 9.5 points and shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. While his scoring went down to 8.2 points last season, his efficiency improved across the board, including a 41.6% mark from outside.
Caruso will be the frontrunner for the fifth spot in the starting lineup, and Isaiah Hartenstein could give the Thunder a bigger look. Still, Joe gives the Thunder an option to better space the floor and is another player who can score off the dribble. Although Oklahoma City will not often need more players who can create their own shots, Joe is a luxury when that situation arises.
