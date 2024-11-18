Isaiah Joe's Shooting Splits Reveal How OKC Thunder Should Use Him
As Tears and Fears said "Everybody wants to rule the world," if they were penning a basketball song, perhaps they would say "Everybody wants to start the game," there is just something special about hearing your name called, the roar of the crowd and being on the floor for the opening tip.
Although, throughout the history of the sport - dating back to peach baskets - there have been players who perform better and are more comfortable when coming off the pine. As Mark Daigneault flips through his roster with different combination of starters, that could be the case for sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.
So far this season, Joe has started seven games while coming off the bench for seven games in the Thunder's first 14. An even split in work load with a dramatic shift in production.
In seven games as a starter, Joe is averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36 percent from the floor, 27 percent from beyond the arc and 66 percent at the charity stripe.
In seven games off the bench, the Arkansas product is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists turning in 46 percent from the floor, 47 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe.
While seven games in either direction is not enough of a sample size to make concrete decisions, when you factor in how the Thunder's bench unit has played without the 25-year-old guard, it serves as another point in the bring Joe off the bench column.
Joe only had one start a year ago - where he performed great with ten points, four rebounds and three assists and shooting 40 percent from distance but had 77 games of 41 percent sharpshooting as a Thunder reserve.
While this scribe believes Joe should be parked on the bench to start games, credit also has to be given to the 6-foot-5 guard's evolution. Unlike in college and early in his NBA career, even without jaw-dropping 3-point numbers, he is still positively impacting games due to his defensive and playmaking improvements.
