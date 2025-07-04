Isaiah Joe Still an Important Piece for OKC Thunder Despite Playoff Woes
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to run it back with their championship core, and one role player will be entering next season with something to prove.
Throughout the Thunder’s run to an NBA title, there were many moments where the team was tested. From tense moments against Denver and Indiana to a wild comeback in Memphis, the Thunder saw everything the playoffs have to offer.
While those challenges were certainly not easy for the Thunder to overcome, they were ahle to persevere in large part because of their depth. Sure, the Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to give them plenty of star power, but sometimes it’s the bench that can get Oklahoma City through a tough situation.
The Thunder obviously had some playoff heroes off the bench like Alex Caruso, but there were some players who struggled under the bright lights of the postseason. One of those players was Isaiah Joe.
Given his profile as a smaller wing sharpshooter, Joe’s shortcomings defensively made it difficult for the Thunder to keep him on the floor for long stretches. In the playoffs, Joe averaged 5.1 points and 10 minutes per game while even racking up a couple of DNPs.
However, those numbers are only disappointing for Joe because of the immense value he provides during the regular season. While his playoff abilities are questionable, Joe has been among the Thunder’s most valuable role players over the past few regular seasons.
As a 41.2% shooter from deep last season, Joe was able to space the floor and provide a massive boost for Oklahoma City. And when teams aren’t targeting him defensively each play like they would in a playoff game, Joe’s defense within the Thunder’s system has been nothing short of solid.
In the regular season, Joe averaged a career-high 10.2 points, making him one of seven Thunder players to average double figures. Joe led the team in 3-point volume, taking 6.3 per game and playing an integral role in spacing the floor to open driving lanes for players such as Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
Joe’s playoff performance has led some to believe he could be an odd man out this offseason. Although the sharpshooter didn’t really have a signature postseason moment, Joe has every right to celebrate this championship because the Thunder don’t get to that point without his regular season production.
And he’ll get to prove his worth again when next season tips off.