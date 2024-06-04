Isaiah Joe Thinks OKC Thunder Are ‘Championship Built’ for 2024–25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive leap again with a second straight season of 15-plus win improvement rattling off 57 wins to become the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history. The OKC Thunder won their first playoff series since 2016 before being ousted in the second round in six games at the hands of the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks.
Throughout the season the Thunder saw massive improvements from crowning Mark Daigneault the coach of the year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runner up in the MVP race, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams solidifying their rising stardom and team-wide leaps making them the best 3-point shooting squad in the NBA with a top-five offense and top-five defense.
One of the largest pieces of the Thunder's rotation was sharpshooter Isaiah Joe who lifted the Thunder's secondary unit before starting the final two games of Oklahoma City's campaign. This was the Thunder's first taste of playoff basketball and now are primed to contend for years to come if healthy.
On Tuesday, Isaiah Joe joined the Fanduel TV digital show "Run it back" where he discussed the Thunder's future and if they are ready to take the next step.
"Next season we will be championship-built because we just had a whole team of inexperienced guys in the postseason. Now that we have the experience, you can't really beat that," Joe told the Run It Back crew.
Joe is confident in the team's future, including this upcoming season, and for good reason. Oklahoma City has proven to be one of the best teams the NBA has to offer. The sharpshooter is owed a $2.1 million club option this summer where the two sides can progress toward a long-term deal.
