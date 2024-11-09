Jalen Williams’ 3-Point Volume Emphasis Paying Off for OKC Thunder
The Thunder’s offense has been shaky to begin the season, but there have been stretches of positivity sprinkled in. A good portion of Oklahoma City’s offensive attack has been generated by the team’s defense, but there’s still plenty of promise. The team is getting good looks, but have to be more consistent moving forward.
One clear point of emphasis this offseason was increasing 3-point volume from the team’s star players. Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s uptick in outside shots has been a big point of conversation early on. But one positive side of the emphasis in triples has been Jalen Williams taking advantage of catch-and-shoot opportunities. He’s firing away at a high rate this season and has turned into one of the team’s most efficient shooters.
Williams has always been a great shooter, but in past seasons he has waited for the perfect look. Most of his 3-point attempts came on wide open kick outs and he was very selective on where he took his shots from. He shot 42.7% from long range, but he only took 3.4 triples per game.
This season, Williams has made it a point to take more threes and it’s paying off. He’s taking more shots with a hand in his face or a close out incoming, and his range has extended, too. This was all part of the plan, as Mark Daigneault alluded to the team’s efficient shooters taking more triples this season. He has answered the call.
Through eight games, Williams is averaging 19.6 points per game on a rock solid 40.9% from 3-point range. The rising star has increased his volume considerably to 5.5 3-point attempts per game. He has taken three or more outside shots in every game this season and he has hit multiple triples in five games.
Oklahoma City’s ceiling will be determined by the team’s ability to get the offense back on track, and Williams can play a big part in that. His 3-point shot will be a key point for the Thunder throughout the season, and more importantly, the playoffs.
