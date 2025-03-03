Jalen Williams' Career-High 41 Leads OKC Thunder to 14-Point Victory Over Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder won the second half 74-55 and beat the San Antonio Spurs 146-132 Sunday night.
Jalen Williams scored a career-high 41 points on 15-for-24 shooting, going 4-for-8 from deep and 7-for-7 at the line. He added seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a block.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points on 10-for-19 shooting, making three of five 3-pointers, eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle recorded 32 points on 21 shots, eight rebounds (four offensive) and three assists. San Antonio scored 72 bench points.
The Spurs shot a scorching 16-for-26 on 3-pointers in the first half but did not make their first second-half triple until two minutes remained in the game.
With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Kenrich Williams and Julian Champagnie started an altercation near the scorer's table after Champagnie inadvertently elbowed the Thunder forward in the face. Both were ejected with fighting technicals. Luguentz Dort was also ejected, while Jeremy Sochan picked up a technical foul but remained in the game.
Statistic
Thunder
Spurs
Points
146
132
2-Pointers
36-for-57
33-for-48
3-Pointers
19-for-44
18-for-43
Free Throws
17-for-20
12-for-16
Turnovers
7
12
Offensive Rebounds
12
6
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Dort and Cason Wallace.
The Spurs started Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.
Oklahoma City shot 4-for-5 from downtown in the game's first five minutes. Wallace made both of his catch-and-shoot opportunities and converted an and-one driving layup past Biyombo to force a Spurs timeout.
Barnes splashed three straight corner triples, bringing San Antonio closer despite three consecutive scores on the other end. The Spurs finished the first quarter 10-for-14 from deep — its last nine baskets in the frame were 3-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on nine shots as the Thunder maintained a 41-38 lead after 12 minutes.
Jeremy Sochan made a three and two cutting layups before rookie guard Stephon Castle converted a floater and bounced in a corner triple — setting a new career-high in made 3-pointers (4) four minutes into the second quarter. San Antonio penetrated the Thunder's defense effectively to start the second quarter, making eight of its first nine paint shots.
The Spurs closed the half strong, racking up 23 points in the quarter's final six minutes. They registered six more triples on 11 attempts, setting a new franchise record for threes in any half (16). San Antonio's undisciplined defense on the other end, including Paul jumping on a Gilgeous-Alexander pump-faked 3-pointer, kept the Thunder in the game. Oklahoma City trailed 77-72 at halftime.
The Thunder went on a 13-4 run after the break, including Dort knocking down a 3-pointer and making two straight putback layups to force a Spurs timeout. Fox then converted two mid-range jumpers, but San Antonio did not make a triple in the third quarter after its scorching first half.
Castle finished the period with 25 points after making a putback layup with a minute and a half remaining, but Aaron Wiggins and Wallace nailed consecutive 3-pointers to put Oklahoma City up 108-100 after three quarters.
Jalen Williams made six fourth-quarter field goals — including an and-one scoop layup with four minutes left — to help increase the Thunder's lead without Gilgeous-Alexander.
Oklahoma City battles the Houston Rockets at home tomorrow at 7 p.m. CST.
