Jalen Williams Continues Impressive Scoring Run in OKC Thunder’s Latest Win
Oklahoma City cruised to yet another blowout win on Friday night at home against the Toronto Raptors. The final score wasn’t indicative of the game, as the Thunder controlled from start to finish.
Of course, the big story of the night was Chet Holmgren’s return. The Thunder’s star center has missed the last handful of months with a serious hip injury, but finally returned to action on Friday night. He’ll have to rediscover his role within the offense and get his legs under him, but it was an extremely positive sign to see him back on the court. With him in the fold, the Thunder could add some much needed offensive firepower. On Friday, though, Jalen Williams was enough firepower — and that has been the case for most of the season.
Williams has been Oklahoma City’s second scoring option, and even with Holmgren back, that could stay the same. Holmgren will provide points, there’s no doubt about it. But Williams has taken over the second option spot for the Thunder, and Holmgren’s return could just enhance what Williams can do on offense.
On Friday, Williams poured in a game-high 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He knocked down a triple and took 10 free throw attempts — which has been a point of emphasis from him this season.
Through 50 games, Williams has yet to dip below double figures in the scoring category. He has scored more than 10 points in every game he has played in this season. Even on his off nights, Williams has found a way to consistently score for the Thunder, and that shouldn't go unnoticed.
On the season, Williams is now averaging 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His usage has gone up and his volume has increased, causing his percentages to dip a bit but he's still ultra efficient. The All-Star is shooting 47.5% from the floor.
Williams is still learning how to be a second option, but he's really coming into his own. Holmgren's return should only make things easier for him, and he's already having a terrific stretch. The rest of this season should provide a big time opportunity.
