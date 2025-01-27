Jalen Williams Deserves a Spot on All-Defense Team
The NBA only has two All-Defensive teams and around this time of year as the league hits its mid-way point it is time to start debating awards and accolades. While this debate is not as flashy as the league's MVP award - which the OKC Thunder are also involved in via Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's incredible season, it is the most competitive.
Finding a way to crack the top-ten list of defenders will be tough. Especially considering how hard it is for most to evaluate defense and beat out the reputation-based votes.
Though, Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams should find himself on an All-Defensive team. Though, one top of the previous two hurdles to clear, he has a unique third one: His own teammates.
The Thunder have a historically great defense, which will be hard to pinpoint when it is all said and done the reason for its success. This could lead to three or four Oklahoma City players splitting votes and knocking each other out of contention.
While Lu Dort is the first name you think of, rightfully so, his rising star teammate is playing at an All-Defensive level.
Williams, on all defensive possessions, is allowing just 0.823 points per possession ranking in the 82nd percentile. He stifling pick-an-roll ball handling chances to the tune of just 0.711 points per possession (88th percentile), ranking in the 98th percentile (0.429 points per possession) in isolation settings and the 54th percentile defending spot up shooters.
"We have an All-Star in Dub, who is to me probably one of the most underrated defenders in the league," teammate Isaiah Hartenstein said.
This is coming against players who truly line up at all five positions. For two different stints this season, Williams has had to shoulder some center minutes, on top of his typically sized up role of defending fours and accounting for the Thunder's switch-heavy style that sees him guarding wings and guards.
A true 1-5 defender who is thriving in every aspect. Individually and as a team. Matchups are only shooting 35 percent on catch-and-shoot chances over Williams and convert at just a 45 percent clip at the rim against Williams which puts the Thunder swingman in the 76th percentile despite just standing 6-foot-6.
Williams has quickly elevated his defense to elite status and without his constant presence with the Thunder, its defense would not be clear and away the best in basketball. To this scribe, that sounds like the definition of an all-defensive player.
