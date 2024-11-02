Jalen Williams Finding Rhythm for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City is finding different ways to win early on this season — and that’s a great thing. Not relying on one style of play, one player, or one side of the floor to win is a recipe for success.
The Thunder have a handful of different players who could lead the team to victory each night, and there are many paths for the Thunder to win. Lockdown defense, a barrage of 3-pointers, small-ball attack, and soon, a double big man lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein back.
On Friday night, Jalen Williams showed he’s still capable of taking over the game with an ultra efficient scoring attack.
Williams had his best outing of the season, scoring 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He only played 26 minutes, but was a +16 and made his presence known on the court. He added four assists and three rebounds.
It was easily the best offensive output for Williams — and the most efficient — but he has been an impact player all season long with his defense. His ball-hawking skills have improved and he has been picking off passes at an extremely high rate. Friday night was no different, as Williams was disruptive on the defensive end recording four total steals.
Over the last three games, Williams has recorded 10 steals. He also has three total blocks on the season, too. Even when his shot wasn’t dropping, J-Dub has been able to find a way to leave his fingerprints on the game.
If Friday night is any indicator, Williams is starting to find his groove on the offensive end too. He’s a two-way rising star for the Thunder, and it’s only a matter of time before his percentages begin to rise.
