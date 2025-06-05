Jalen Williams has Important Role for OKC in NBA Finals
OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams stepped up in more ways than one in the Western Conference Finals, especially after some poor performances in the round prior. Now, the role he plays will be even more important against the Indiana Pacers.
On both offense and defense, Williams will have tall tasks. The Indiana Pacers have plenty of weapons on both ends who will attempt to slow Williams down.
Offensively, Williams will be called upon to be the second scorer for the Thunder. The defensive attention that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will command will likely be more than it ever has been, so Williams will need to be ready to knock down shots when the time comes.
He stepped up last round on offense and was solid all around on that side of the ball, so all he really needs to do is carry that momentum over. He did it as a playmaker as well, averaging 4.4 assists per game last series. His 6.6 rebounds per game against Minnesota also proved why he is such an excellent two-way player.
Williams has the ability to guard multiple positions, which he will have to do in the NBA Finals. His most likely starting matchup will be forward Aaron Nesmith, who excels beyond the three-point line. That will be an interesting matchup, but likely not the most important.
His switching ability will also be key, likely having to guard multiple players. Shutting down guys like Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton will be partially his doing, which will be a big ask.
Williams has come into his own after his rough stretch of games during the opening rounds of the playoffs. His growth has been impressive and it feels as if he's turning into even more of a star game-by-game. If that's the case, then his first shot at an NBA title will be more of a chance than ever to prove to everyone he's earned that label.
It's obviously not all on Williams to be an impactful second star for the Thunder. Forward Chet Holmgren will also need to step up, especially on defense, in order for Oklahoma City to succeed. But, it seems as if how Williams does will have a larger determinant on everyone's success. outside of Gilgeous-Alexander.
Game 1 of the finals tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 5. The following game will also take place at the Paycom Center, then the series will flip to Indianapolis.