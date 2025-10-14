Jalen Williams' Rehab Approach Integral to Coming Season's Success
It should be known amongst NBA fans by now that Jalen Williams has that Mamba-esque mentality.
Akin even to another emerging Oklahoma star in the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who fought through and won a contest despite a broken thumb no more than two weeks ago.
Being durable, playing through injury, knowing when to compete through pain for the sake of a win, or in Williams' sake—a Larry O'Brien trophy. We witnessed it without knowing.
A 40-point performance against the Indiana Pacers in a must-win Game 5 in front of fans at the Paycom Center, Williams' 14-of-25 shooting and well-rounded play helped the Thunder mount a 3-2 lead in the series following this game—ultimately leading to an NBA Finals victory in a dramatic seven-game series.
At the time not many realized that, while having the career game of his life, Williams was dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist. He'd end up delaying the necessary surgery till after the end of the season, to which now he's fully recovering from.
And as of now, nearly five games into the 2025-26 preseason, Williams is still recovering from that surgery back in early July following the Thunder's championship run.
Granted, it's the preseason. The time of the year where you approach things with caution yet through a lens of preparation. And as of now, not competing in any preseason contests thus far, approaching it through both of those lenses is vital for the reintegration of Williams into the lineup.
Some are even speculating whether he'll be available for Oklahoma City's season debut against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 21 inside the Paycom Center.
One thing's for certain—his longevity is paramount to this team. And though an injury like this shouldn't be anything Williams can't overcome, maintaining that approach is something the Thunder organization will do as they protect their players.
"I think it was a good blessing in disguise," Williams said on his injury during training camp. "It allowed me more to take care of my body and like not go full throttle. With the short offseason it's kind of hard to like manage how much you want to work out. So it actually made me take a break which was nice."
With a motor like Williams', this break in rehabilitation isn't a bad thing. And for the Thunder, focusing on championship longevity is where the team's mind is at after what they accomplished a year ago