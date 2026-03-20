Recent Buzz Indicates Thunder Star Jalen Williams is Approaching a Return

After an incredible third season and heroic showing in the NBA Finals, playing through a torn ligament in his dominant right wrist, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams has been limited to just 26 games in his 2025-26 campaign. Beginning on the injury report due to recovery from surgery on that same wrist, to returning for 24 games before straining his hamstring, then injuring the same muscle in his second game back, this year has not been kind to the All-Star.

In fact, Williams has recently joked about his season on social media, saying that he hasn't done anything to contribute to the team qualifying for the playoffs other than "dress up and cheerlead," but recent buzz suggests the star could be back soon.

On Thursday, the Santa Clara product posted on his secondary Instagram page, jtelladubby, a photo with emojis reading 'Back Soon," one day after traveling with the Thunder on their most recent road trip to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

There's been little word about the potential return date for Williams since his exit on Feb. 11 against the Phoenix Suns. Before going down, he looked to be in his sharpest form of the season, scoring a season-high 28 points in 20 minutes, on 11-for-12 shooting.

On March 14, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault stated that Williams is "progressing" in his recovery from his hamstring strain, but hasn't updated past that. ESPN sportswriter Tim MacMahon decided to inspect the situation with his own eyes, saying that he personally scouted the wing in shootaround against the Minnesota TImberwolves on March 15 to see how far along he is in recovery.

Per Brian Windhorst's Hoop Collective podcast, MacMahon said that he "did not see him doing anything explosive in his pregame workout" and "didn't see a whole lot of accelerating off the dribble."

This adds another element of uncertainty to the star's potential availability. Still, one thing is certain: the sooner the return comes, the better, as only 12 games remain before the playoffs begin.

For the Thunder to have the best chance to succeed with Williams come playoff time, there will need to be a period to get him accustomed to game speed alongside his teammates once again. In fact, the Thunder's postseason starting lineup of Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein has played just 41 minutes together this season.

Getting Williams healthy without taking any more blows is the top priority for Oklahoma City the rest of the way. Once the All-NBA wing returns, he likely will need time to get into a groove once again.