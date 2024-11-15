Jalen Williams Taking a Leap on Defense For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s rising star, Jalen Williams, has made headlines for his offensive output since Chet Holmgren went down with an injury. The Thunder needed the rest of the team to step up, and Williams has been one of the biggest risers.
It has only been two games, but Williams has answered the call in a big way. Plenty has been said about his offensive explosion — and rightfully so. He has dominated. Against the Clippers, Williams totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while shooting 11-of-16 from the floor. He followed that up with a Wednesday night performance of 31 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting. He has shouldered the offensive load in Holmgren’s absence.
Arguably his biggest leap, though, has been on the defensive side of the floor. While Williams has never been known for his defense, he has always been a rock solid defender. It’s fitting that he’s starting to get real credit and praise as a two-way force.
Wednesday night, he recorded four steals and two blocks, and the game before that he added two takeaways as well. Against Golden State on Sunday night, he totaled four blocks and a steal, two. Williams has 13 stocks (steals and blocks) over the last three games alone. On the season, Williams is averaging 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks — both comfortable career-high numbers.
His offensive output over the next few months will be what’s talked about most. Williams has a chance to cement himself as the Thunder’s second scoring option and gun for a first All-Star appearance. But his defensive leap stands out as the most notable addition to his game.
Williams being a two-way force will benefit the Thunder in a big way down the road, and the future is looking bright.
