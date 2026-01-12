OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Continues Stellar Stretch of Defense

Elite defense has defined the career and season that Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren has put together in the NBA. He's consistently been among the top rim protectors in the sport, deferring shots at the rim any time an offensive player drives his way.

Holmgren's defensive impact was not appearing in basic boxscores early on in the season, but now, after an incredible stretch of blocked shots, he sits No. 8 in the NBA in blocked shots per game, with 1.6. The Gonzaga alum has blocked 25 shots in his last eight games played, at an average of 3.1 a night.

In those eight games, he's tallied a block in seven, with at least two in each game with a block. On top of that, Holmgren has blocked three or more shots in six of those games, with a season-high six in the middle of the stretch on New Year's Eve against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Those six blocks were Holmgren's most in a game since April, 2025.

Holmgren has elevated his shot blocking at a critical moment as he pushes towards his first All-Star Game appearance in his third season of professional basketball. His defensive presence was felt once again on Jan. 11, as the Thunder took on the Miami Heat at Paycom Center.

Holmgren was tasked with star big Bam Adebayo, who, while not among the premier scoring bigs in the league, can score the ball at a high clip. The 7-footer held his matchup to just six points on 3-of-10 shooting in 32 minutes, his second-lowest point total of the season, with a 2-point outing that he left the game in the first quarter with an injury, being his only time scoring less.

Holmgren is approaching all-star status, with the odds in his favor to receive his first All-Defensive nomination as well. Although individual awards are not something in the front of his mind.

"I'm not too big on individual awards when we're chasing what we're trying to chase, Holmgren said after winning the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month award.

Holmgren's starting to look even stronger playing the center position, which bodes incredibly well for the future of his time with OKC and his career.

An elite paint presence is critical for teams to win big games. Holmgren is a big example of that, with his shot blocking and interior defensive presence vital to OKC's push to a back-to-back title.