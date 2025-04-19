James Harden Says All the Players ‘Want to See’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Win MVP
The regular season has now concluded, and with it, the race for awards has concluded too. Of course, we won't know the outcome for awards until later this summer, but the voting has been finalized. The NBA doesn't take into account playoff performances when voting for the MVP.
Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemingly has the award locked up, a playoff stretch would likely help his MVP argument. SGA was unbelievable in the postseason a year ago, and Oklahoma City is poised to make a massive run. Even without the potential extra playoff stats, though, it feels like he has done enough to win the award.
Players around the league have given SGA praise all season long. James Harden is the latest star to give a vote of confidence for Gilgeous-Alexander.
“I talked to James Harden for a little bit this morning before the Clippers left for Denver,” Rachel Nichols said. “And I said ‘Who’s the best player?’ And he said ‘No question, (Nikola) Jokic is the best player.’ But even he said, all the players, we want to see Shai win MVP. Because of the season he has had, and the winning. I think that really factors in for them more than some people looking in on the outside thinking stats, stats, stats.”
“But he said ‘Of course Jokic is the best player.’”
Both Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander certainly have strong cases for MVP. We've heard every argument in the book for each candidate, and honestly, they're all valid. Jokic's stats are undeniable, and his talent is ridiculous. But Harden and the players make a good point, and it's a point that the NBA likely wants to hammer home. Wins matter, and how players impact winning matters.
Jokic does both of those things, he's absolutely a winner. But Gilgeous-Alexander's season is one of the best we've ever seen from a guard, especially considering how much talent the Thunder missed due to injury this year. Jokic would have a walk-in-the-park MVP every other year with numbers like his, but Gilgeous-Alexander's campaign has simply been special.
