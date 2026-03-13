In the midst of a breakout season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell had a difficult setback. After scoring 18 points on 12 shot attempts on Jan. 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Mitchell would get sidelined with an abdominal strain.

This injury knocked the UC Santa Barbara product out at least through the All-Star Break, forcing him to sit out of his nomination to perform in the Rising Stars event. When working to get back to action, another setback occurred, this time a left ankle sprain, knocking him out of action for a total of 20 games.

Mitchell missed 46 consecutive games due to turf toe in his rookie season, making the guard extra eager to return to the hardwood.

"Okay, it’s a setback. I’ve been through this before. Let’s just stay positive through it all, stay patient and be ready to go," Mitchell said. "I put my head down and worked to get back as soon as possible.”

Returning to the lineup was the first hurdle to jump, but the teams he returned against were a mountain to climb as well. Mitchell's first two opponents after injury were a top-5 seed in the Western Conference in the Denver Nuggets and the East's No. 2 seed, the Boston Celtics.

The Belgian guard showed no rust whatsoever coming off the bench against the Nuggets. In a game without three starters, Mitchell racked up 24 points, three assists and a steal, hitting nine of his 16 attempts overall.

Mitchell came on with the team already down double figures in the first quarter, but helped calm the Thunder down to secure a three-point win. He totalled a plus-11 on the night.

More of the same occurred against Boston, with OKC winning by a hair once again, this time by two points. In the starting lineup, Mitchell scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting and he added four boards and six dimes.

The former second-round pick helped absorb defensive pressure away from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla's defensive scheme. The MVP candidate ended up scoring 35 points for the second consecutive outing.

Mitchell took a knock with one minute remaining in the game, getting hobbled, but Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault insisted after the game that he could've continued to play.

Keeping one of the league's most improved players healthy will be a top priority for the Thunder the rest of the way. As a player who did not receive much run in the team's championship run a season ago, he could completely swing a playoff series.