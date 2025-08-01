Jaylin Williams Becoming More Valuable for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are running back their championship core, and one player’s importance is only growing.
It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to turn into a fan favorite in Oklahoma City. After being drafted in the second round in 2022, Williams soon became the team’s starting center on the way to a play-in appearance.
While his role has dwindled in the years since as Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have entered the lineup, Williams’ status as one of Thunder fans’ favorites has remained unchanged. His three-year stretch with the Thunder was capped with a memorable speech at the end of the championship parade.
While that alone would have been a storybook ending, the Thunder locked Williams up for the next three years. Although his big smile in the background of interviews and contagious excitement might be his biggest attention grabbers, Williams could continue to play a key role for the Thunder on the floor moving forward.
Of course, he was instrumental in the Thunder’s ability to slow down Nikola Jokic in the second round. Even beyond being a Jokic stopper, Williams’ ability has improved each season with the Thunder.
At 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, Williams has a large frame, which makes him great for matchups against bigger guys like Jokic. However, he also has a perfect modern skillset as a great passer and capable outside shooter.
Although Williams’ role was rather limited in the playoffs outside of the Denver series, his impact in the regular season will be critical. With the Thunder having a full understanding of how important it is to have a Game 7 in Oklahoma City, having guys like Williams who can seamlessly enter the lineup and play an increased role with ease on any night is a luxury.
Considering the Thunder and the rest of the league are moving toward a double-big approach, Williams’ skillset allows him to fit in seamlessly alongside any of Oklahoma City’s other centers.
With his ability to man the middle as the lone big man as well, Williams gives the Thunder one of the most dynamic backup bigs in the entire league.