Jaylin Williams Expresses Gratitude Toward NBA Hall-of-Famer
As the late, great Boston Celtic Bill Russell's jersey no. 6 was retired upon his death back in the summer of 2022 at 88-years old, no player in the NBA would ever be issued the number from that point on.
As an 11-time NBA champion, five-time NBA MVP, 12-time NBA All-Star and much, much more, this is an honor reserved for a great like himself. And with over 250 players in NBA history who have donned the legendary number, a specific Oklahoma City Thunder player is likely to be the last player in the NBA to hold the highly-esteemed no. 6 ever again.
Who's that person? Jaylin Williams. The goofy, fun, spark plug who can sporadically give issues to the cheat code Nikola Jokic in the postseason—he may not be the player you'd expect to carry the final torch of Russell's number (if you could expect it all), but he's the player you want.
A humble player who is selfless as a teammate and is always keeping morale high, has a necessary role on this team, Williams carries this as a priviledge the honor the late basketball legend. And as the Thunder's upcoming season rears its head, Williams spoke on that a bit throughout a training camp interview recently.
"I'm honored. I know the No. 6 was retired for the great Bill Russell," he said.
"I'm honored to be able to wear the number."
Williams, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound forward has been a serious anchor for this Oklahoma City for three years now, entering his fourth season for the Thunder in 2025-26. He's built a brotherhood with the guys on the team, being the glue that really fits them all together—probably the ultimate glue guy one could say.
Next season, his role could potentially expand even further as he refines his game, finds approaches to be a more defensive-forward asset, there's a spot carved out for Williams on this team. And on a multi-year contract with his best friends on his team while winning championships, these guys and the entire organization are going to cherish this era.
Oklahoma City returns into this season with a new ring on its finger. And Williams is going to be the guy donning no. 6 as the team looks to repeat.