Jaylin Williams Reacts to Chet Holmgren Return, Playing Alongside Him
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Chet Holmgren return to the lineup on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, marking his first game since suffering a hip fracture on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors.
His return came earlier than anyone expected, including the Thunder beating the re-evaluation timeline set for the rising star. As Holmgren graced the hardwood on Friday, he gave a boost to Oklahoma City on and off the court.
In that game on Friday, the team fed off the emotional energy that was tangible inside the Paycom Center. On the court, they fed off unique lineups and the skillset of Holmgren.
After Jaylin Williams shared just two percent of his minutes with the Gonzaga product a year ago, in a one game sample size of Oklahoma City having a fully healthy front court, they went to the Williams-Holmgren look early and often.
The Arkansas product described what it is like for him to share the floor alongside another big man, which the Thunder have the ability to do more often this season given its new found front court depth.
“It’s amazing. Being able to know that a guy can drive past me or I’m gonna have somebody waiting at the rim just to block anything that comes down there is amazing. It’s like a safety blanket down there at all times,” Williams said.
The return of Holmgren helps Williams in many ways. While the 6-foot-9 big man has continued to fill in admirably as the lone backup the past two season and even as the starter in his rookie season which ended in a postseason bid, the pressure is lessed on the third year man.
Williams is now the third string center for Oklahoma City and is able to share the hardwood with a big man more often, shifting to a more natural power forward position if the Thunder choose.
“It’s great. It’s great having Chet back. Just having him around the team, talking to him. It’s fun because Chet brings that personality. He asks a lot of questions that sometimes are a little funny but it’s great having Chet back," The Arkansas product said.
Oklahoma City will get its second look at a healthy front court on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.