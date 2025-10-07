Jaylin Williams Sticks Out In Opening Preseason Stretch
The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their preseason 1-1 after a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
Although we’ve had little time to see the capabilities of the preseason players who have gotten minutes, there have been multiple players who have shown they deserve more minutes when the regular season rolls around. One player in particular is Jaylin Williams.
Williams has so far been the leading scorer for OKC’s preseason, as he has accumulated 31 points in two games. He has also been present on the defensive side of the ball, as he had two blocks Monday night against the Mavericks.
Williams started this dominant back-to-back stretch with 17 points Sunday night against the Hornets. The young forward not only scored the third most that night, but he did so by taking only nine shots the whole game.
Williams hit six of those nine shots, including five from three. Williams ended the night shooting 62.5% from three to go along with two rebounds and three assists.
Monday night was no different as Williams scored 14 points and added six rebounds and two assists. He again was comfortable from beyond the arc as he hit four three-pointers, the most on the night. Hopefully, this is an indicator of what Williams' production levels will reach this coming season.
The biggest factor for Williams this preseason has been his three-point shooting. Williams was never a bad shooter from beyond the arc, as he shot 39.9% from three last year. To start, the preseason has been a different story, though. Williams has shot 47.4% from three in the first two preseason games and has the most threes on the Thunder.
If he can continue this trend, Williams might find himself with a bigger rotational role than he already had last year. Including more minutes in the playoffs and more chances to allow him to get the shots he wants.
The Thunder have relied heavily on Williams as he’s played 25 minutes a game in the Thunder's first two preseason outings, which showcases how deep OKC’s roster is when it comes to players who can lead charges in games.
This might be good practice for Williams for later in the season when the Thunder face regular-season back-to-back outings and the Thunder must rely on him to carry a heavier load than usual.
Oklahoma City believes in Williams, as he was recently signed to a 3-year extension in the summer. These two outings have proved OKC right and that Williams could be a guy to believe in all season long.