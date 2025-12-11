Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Statement Win Over the Suns

The Thunder are moving on to Las Vegas, as they took care of the Suns, 138-89, in the first round of the knockout stage for the NBA Cup. It was another short night for the Thunder stars as the OKC squad took care of business early.

Even without playing in the fourth quarter, the Thunder's big three led the squad as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams had 28, 24 and 15 points, respectively. The Thunder are now 24-1 on the season and look to continue their dominance in the second round of NBA Cup play.

Oklahoma City showed again why they’re having one of the best seasons of all time, and why they could be one of the best teams of all time.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Suns:

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) gestures after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Oklahoma City Delivered an NBA Cup Statement Game

After only beating the Suns by four points in their last NBA Cup game, the Thunder made sure to leave no doubt in the first round of the knockout stages. It was OKC’s game from the get-go as Phoenix didn’t lead once in the contest, and the Thunder would lead by as much as 53 at one point.

Not only does this win move the Thunder one step closer to the NBA Cup Championship, but it also marks the Thunder’s longest winning streak in franchise history with 16 straight victories. If anyone was worried about the Thunder after their first matchup with the Suns, tonight proved that OKC has no worries in sight.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots a three point basket as Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Explosive Shooting Propels Thunder

Oklahoma City started Wednesday’s contest hot, scoring 74 points in the first half. It truly seemed like the Thunder couldn’t miss as they made 60% of their shots in the first half and, more impressively, 68% of their threes. OKC also took advantage of its trips to the line in the first half, not missing a single free throw.

The Thunder ended the game shooting 59% from the field and 55% from beyond the arc to blow by the Suns. One of the only struggling parts of Oklahoma City’s game has been its three-point shooting, but the Thunder have shown tonight that they certainly can shoot the lights out.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. The Best Offense is a Good Defense

The Thunder defense has continuously given them more opportunities to run away with games, and tonight was no different. OKC caused Phoenix to turn the ball over 21 times and gained 34 points off the Suns’ turnovers.

As usual, Cason Wallace led the charge with four steals and has continued to be the most disruptive player in the league. The Thunder are incredible on offense, but what makes it better is their astounding defense to back it up.