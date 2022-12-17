Josh Giddey Growing into Solid Second Option for OKC

Through 29 games played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it’s no secret that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear number one option and is going to get nearly 20 shots per game.

However, a solid second option is needed, and that player needs to be able to lead a lineup in the non-Shai minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey have been playing staggered minutes, where one of the two is always on the court. This paves the way for Giddey to be the second option the Thunder need.

The start of the season wasn’t kind to Giddey, as he wasn’t as consistent as he may have wanted to be, but that’s taken a turn and he’s been incredible in the month of December.

Giddey is averaging 15.6 points per game in the month of December, which is a 1.2 points per game jump from November.

While the points per game raise is interesting, more important is his 3-point shooting. Giddey was shooting 23.8% on 3-pointers in November, but in December, Giddey is shooting 44.4% on 3-pointers. His percentage wasn’t the only thing that took a jump, too, as he’s shooting 3.9 3-pointers per game, whereas he was shooting 2.6 3-pointers per game in November.

Giddey’s shooting will be huge to him becoming a secondary scorer to Gilgeous-Alexander, and provides even more value to go along with his solid playmaking and rebounding.

For this season, having a clear cut secondary scorer isn’t as important, but as the roster continues coming together. Eventually, the Thunder will need someone to consistently play solid in the non-Shai minutes and be a second player that can go get a bucket when Gilgeous-Alexander is too tightly covered or having an off night.

