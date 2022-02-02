Josh Giddey Named to Clorox Rising Stars

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be represented at All-Star Weekend.

As announced by the league Tuesday, Oklahoma City’s own Josh Giddey has been selected to participate in the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge. The event will include notable rookies such as Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Green, while a 12 member line of sophomores and a four-member unit of G League Ignite will fill out the event’s 28-man pool.

Players selected to the event will be drafted to one of four teams, competing in a tournament-style, first to 75 points contest on February 18.

Giddey has become the 12th member in franchise history to hear his name called to the Rising Stars event. With his selection, the Thunder’s streak has piled to two-consecutive seasons, following up the announcements of Theo Maledon and Lu Dort last season. Barring the guard being a no-show, the guard will become the first Thunder player since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to compete in Rising Stars play – playing in the 2019-2020 All-Star Weekend.

The outpour of admiration has been long in the works for Giddey as the guard has been a top piece in the Thunder’s system this season, currently clocking averages of 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and a rookie-high 6.1 assists.

Along with his seasonal averages, the guard has dipped into franchise and historical records, respectively. In his accolades, the guard snapped a rookie double-double record, set by Russell Westbrook, with 11 double-doubles while also becoming the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double at 19 years, 84 days old.

Barring injury replacement, Giddey will be the Thunder’s lone representative at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

