Josh Giddey, Team Australia Upset by Team Greece, Making Path Simple for Canada
Friday marks the final day of Group A player - the Group pegged as the Group of Death has lived up to the billing as Team Australia, Greece, Spain and Canada have all battled it out to this point.
The final matchups taking place are the Boomers taking on Greece and Canada facing off with Spain. Entering today, there were plenty of scenarios that could've seen the Canadians stumble out of first place, but the Boomers' loss helps clean up the sheet for the Canadians - win and your starling 3-0 record is good enough to clinch the No. 1 spot in the group.
Even with a loss, it would have to be a nine or more point loss for the Canadians to slip out of the top spot.
Former OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey put up just nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists, a block and six turnovers in the Boomers' six-point loss to Greece giving Giannis Antetokounmpo and company their first win of Group play.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Defensive Ace Lu Dort suit up for Team Canada against Spain to close out the Group stage. Canada is heavy favorites in this tilt and control their own destiny.
A 3-0 record would not only clinch the Group but in all likelihood place them on the opposite side of the bracket as Team USA, which is huge for their medaling chances.
