Kenrich Williams Could be Key Factor in OKC Thunder Playoff Run
Oklahoma City is nearing the start of its playoff run, and one of its longest-tenured players could be as important as ever.
The Thunder have sprinted to the top of the Western Conference and, at 61-12, hold the best record in the entire league. In beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 on Thursday night, the Thunder secured a new Oklahoma City record with 61 wins and look poised to pass the franchise record of 64 wins, set in Seattle in 1995-96.
With injuries to numerous players for varying amounts of time throughout the season, the Thunder’s depth has been a massive reason for their run. Among those who have made a clear impact this year is Kenrich Williams.
In his fifth season with the Thunder, Williams’ role is not as large as it once was, but his ability to impact a game is still noticeable. At 30, Williams is the second-oldest player on the roster, trailing only 31-year-old Alex Caruso.
With that experience, Williams has been able to adapt to whatever role Mark Daigneault has thrown at him. This season, he’s averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game, all slight increases from last season. Shooting 48.7% from the floor and 39.9% from deep, Williams has been generally reliable on offense.
Williams’ role has also began to ramp up as the playoffs near. In March, the TCU product has played in all but one game, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 14-of-31 from beyond the arc. He has also started four games in that span and tallied at least 20 minutes in six games.
Williams also brings an edge to the Thunder that they can sometimes lack. While Lu Dort has never been afraid of physical play, he typically tries to leave it strictly basketball. Williams, on the other hand, doesn’t hesitate to play the role of an enforcer when he feels he or his teammates get disrespected on the court.
This is evidenced multiple times this season by his ejection in San Antonio a few weeks ago and even his small scuffle with Zach Edey in Thursday’s win as he fought for the ball well after the whistle. Although Dort can have the same attitude and is no stranger to getting himself ejected, it’s fair to say that Williams’ importance isn’t on the same level, which makes him a perfect player to fill that role, particularly for a Thunder team that might not be respected by some of the more veteran teams in the league.