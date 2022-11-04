Skip to main content

Key Plays From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 37-Point Performance Against the Nuggets

SGA exploded for 37 points in 35 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, marking his third consecutive 30-point outing.

Fifth-year Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again put his name firmly in the NBA All-Star conversation with another impressive performance in a 122-110 loss to the Nuggets. For Denver, reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić recorded his 79th career triple-double, giving the Serbian big man the sixth-most in NBA history.

Through seven games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging over 32 points and six assists per game to go along with over two steals per game. In OKC's second matchup against the Nuggets this season, the Kentucky product tallied 37 points on 13-of-17 from the field as well as four rebounds, three assists and two steals. 

One of Gilgeous-Alexander's steals came with the Thunder trailing 21-4 midway through the first quarter, when the Western Conference Player of the Week swiped the ball from the hands of Jamal Murray after the Nuggets guard collided with Josh Giddey. SGA then finished an uncontested transition layup, sparking an offensive uptick for Oklahoma City, who scored 23 points in the under seven minutes to close the first quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the frame with 17 of OKC's 29 points.

The Canadian guard was phenomenal in transition on Thursday, consistently finishing at the rim when given the opportunity. Late in the first half, Gilgeous-Alexander proved that defenders must be ready to pick him up at half court, seeing an open lane to the basket and darting past Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., who were still jogging back on defense, for an easy layup. 

Early in the third quarter, SGA threw down a dunk over Porter Jr. on a nice feed from Darius Bazley as Gilgeous-Alexander sprinted through the lane. This brought the crowd at the Paycom Center to their feet and helped spark a 38-point third quarter from the Thunder, who led by two heading into the final frame. 

Oklahoma City's star ball-handler also showcased a beautiful Euro-step layup move during the team's impressive comeback run. With Caldwell-Pope defending him at the top of the key, Gilgeous-Alexander crossed over to his right, easily getting by the former Laker. SGA then contorted his body to step around the 6-foot-8 Gordon, who he quickly finished a layup over before the former Slam Dunk Contest Runner-Up could recover. 

While Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't single handedly lead OKC to victory, the 6-foot-6 wing proved once again that he deserves to be in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.     

