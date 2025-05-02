Inside The Thunder

LA Clippers-Denver Nuggets Series Goes 7, OKC Thunder Waiting

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still waiting on their Round 2 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers as that series is pushed to a Game 7 in Denver on Saturday.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City is forced to keep awaiting on its Round 2 matchup.

The Thunder had a week long layoff before beginning its first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies as the Beale Street Ballers navigated the NBA Play-In tournament. Oklahoma City made quick work o the Grizzlies, sweeping them in four games with the series ending this past Saturday.

Since then, the OKC Thunder have been on ice, awaiting its Round 2 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers.

This gives the Thunder another week long layoff between series and a quick turnaround in preparation. On Thursday, the Nuggets controlled a 3-2 series lead, after winning a key Game 5 in the Mile High City.

In a win-or-go-home game for the Clippers, they rallied inside the Intuit Dome to withstand the Denver Nuggets' knock out punch attempt and push the series to a Game 7.

With the series squared up at three games a piece, Saturday May 3 is for all the marbles inside Ball Arena.

The Nuggets lost a Game 7 at home a year ago, which they'd like some revenge from. But they also have history on their side. Team's that take a 3-2 series lead with home court advantage in the first round are 50-2 in those best-of-7 sets.

This was an impressive win for the Clippers, one they had to have, with its top-four players playing their parts in extending the series. LA kept Denver at an arms length the entire second half to survive Game 6.

Rylan Stiles
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

