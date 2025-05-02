LA Clippers-Denver Nuggets Series Goes 7, OKC Thunder Waiting
Oklahoma City is forced to keep awaiting on its Round 2 matchup.
The Thunder had a week long layoff before beginning its first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies as the Beale Street Ballers navigated the NBA Play-In tournament. Oklahoma City made quick work o the Grizzlies, sweeping them in four games with the series ending this past Saturday.
Since then, the OKC Thunder have been on ice, awaiting its Round 2 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers.
This gives the Thunder another week long layoff between series and a quick turnaround in preparation. On Thursday, the Nuggets controlled a 3-2 series lead, after winning a key Game 5 in the Mile High City.
In a win-or-go-home game for the Clippers, they rallied inside the Intuit Dome to withstand the Denver Nuggets' knock out punch attempt and push the series to a Game 7.
With the series squared up at three games a piece, Saturday May 3 is for all the marbles inside Ball Arena.
The Nuggets lost a Game 7 at home a year ago, which they'd like some revenge from. But they also have history on their side. Team's that take a 3-2 series lead with home court advantage in the first round are 50-2 in those best-of-7 sets.
This was an impressive win for the Clippers, one they had to have, with its top-four players playing their parts in extending the series. LA kept Denver at an arms length the entire second half to survive Game 6.