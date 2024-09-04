LeBron James' Son Lists Former OKC Thunder as Top 5 Players of All-Time
In the ever-controversial debate of the greatest players in NBA history, some names are obvious to be brought up. If LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant aren't mentioned, a different sport is probably being talked about than basketball.
Of course, not every person's list is the same. So when Bryce James — the son of LeBron — included Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in his all-time top five on a recent episode of Top Class Hoops, it showed a unique list compared to most you'll come across.
Including both Westbrook and Anthony is certainly a bold choice. While they are each considered all-time greats that rank among the top 50, placing them in top 10 consideration is a huge leap compared to where the majority of people would rank them.
Bryce's father playing alongside Westbrook and Anthony probably plays a factor in his ranking, but regardless, featuring the two former Oklahoma City Thunder players alongside those three players is high praise.
Westbrook's case is a little more legitimate than Anthony's. He's won the MVP back in 2017, in which he broke the all-time season record for total triple-doubles. Not only did he average a triple-double in that season, he did it three more times in his career. There aren't any other players that can make that claim, only he can.
The guard is also still active in the league now as part of the Denver Nuggets, so he can still work towards records and individual achievements that can bump up his all-time resume. Anthony doesn't have that luxury anymore.
If we talk about Westbrook and Anthony being top-five players at their individual positions, that's a little more believable. But on a wide scale of the entire history of the NBA, Bryce might be reaching too many spots and being placed over too many legends.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.