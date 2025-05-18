Inside The Thunder

Live Updates: OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7

Live updates from Oklahoma City and Denver’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Derek Parker

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a foul called in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a foul called in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The series has gone back-and-forth from the beginning, with Aaron Gordon stealing Game 1 on a go-ahead 3-pointer. Oklahoma City would battle into a 3-2 advantage, before a poised Game 6 win from Denver to force a final bout.

One of Denver's best contributors in Aaron Gordon will reportedly attempt to start and play through a Grade 2 hamtring strain he suffered in Game 6. The winner will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, across from the Knicks and Pacers in the East.

Here are live updates for Game 7:

Tipoff is a 2:30 p.m. CT.

First Quarter:

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

feed

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News