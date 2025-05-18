Live Updates: OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets face off in a winner-take-all Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The series has gone back-and-forth from the beginning, with Aaron Gordon stealing Game 1 on a go-ahead 3-pointer. Oklahoma City would battle into a 3-2 advantage, before a poised Game 6 win from Denver to force a final bout.
One of Denver's best contributors in Aaron Gordon will reportedly attempt to start and play through a Grade 2 hamtring strain he suffered in Game 6. The winner will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, across from the Knicks and Pacers in the East.
Here are live updates for Game 7:
Tipoff is a 2:30 p.m. CT.
First Quarter:
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter: