Looking Back on Oklahoma City's High Flyers in the Slam Dunk Contest

Hamidou Diallo and Serge Ibaka put on a show in two dunk contest performances separated by nearly a decade.

Saturday night is the NBA’s annual Slam Dunk Contest. This year’s high flying group doesn’t feature any Thunder players, but should still provide for an entertaining night.

Saturday night’s contest features Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson. This will be each players first dunk contest appearance.

With this being the Thunder’s 14th season in Oklahoma City, the organization can boast two dunk contest participants and one dunk contest champion.

Not counting Oklahoma City’s history in Seattle, Hamidou Diallo and Serge Ibaka are the two former Thunder players to participate in the All-Star weekend commodity, nearly 10 years apart.

Ibaka’s run in with the dunk contest came all the way back in 2011. The forward had made a name for himself in the NBA with his signature blocks, but displayed enough athleticism on pick-and-roll dunks and alley-oops to earn the invite.

His two dunks on the night were completely different tries. His first dunk, the big man sprinted down the floor and attempted a free-throw line slam. His foot was a smidge across the line, but impressive nonetheless for the 6-for-10 Ibaka. In his second attempt, he came from behind the goal and grabbed a stuffed animal out of his mouth and, like the good guy he is, gave that stuffed animal to a little kid.

Ibaka was eliminated after his two tries and controversy ensued, as the eventual champion Blake Griffin put on a show for his final dunk. The theatrics may have been cooler than the real thing, gifting Griffin the win. The Oklahoma native's signature dunk was centered around jumping over a car, but in reality, he cleared the hood of a small Kia. Many doubters believe Air Congo was robbed by a predetermined contest.

Oklahoma City’s second participant came recently, as Hamidou Diallo took place in the 2019 dunk contest.

In his first dunk of the night, Diallo got things started with some help from Brodie. The best passer in Thunder history found the perfect spot off the side of the backboard, as Diallo flew in for a left-handed windmill slam.

His best dunk of the night became an instant classic, as the 6-foot-5 Diallo called out 7-foot-1 Shaquille O’Neal to help him with his dunk. Diallo placed Shaq right on the restricted circle line in the paint, and proceeded to jump seven feet in the air and hang his elbow on the rim Vince Carter style. It was an impressive twist to Carter’s signature jam and etched Diallo’s name into the record books.

Diallo became Superman that night, as he flashed the heroic ‘S’ under his Thunder jersey.

In his last dunk, the Kentucky product won the event by incorporating Quavo in his attempt. He jumped over Quavo while grabbing the ball in the process to go up-and-over for a two-handed slam.

Oklahoma City’s two dunk contest participants had memorable runs, one that will be remembered forever. The Thunder have also had multiple players advocate for a spot in the contest but to no avail. Terrance Ferguson was one of those players, as fans are left wondering what could have been. The year Diallo won the contest, Ferguson might have been the best dunker on the team.

While Oklahoma City has nobody participating in the contest tonight, the Thunder are sure to be active in the coming years with their plethora of picks and young talent. So until then, sit back, relax and watch the human-highlight-reel of Serge Ibaka and Hamidou Diallo.

