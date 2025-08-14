Looking Back on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA Finals Performance
Even if he looked slightly nervous throughout the seven games it took to win the NBA finals, superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder delivered nothing but memorable performances during them.
He started off the finals with two 30-point performances, posting 38 to kick it all off. Though that first game ended in a heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Pacers, it was clear that Gilgeous-Alexander was still the same MVP-caliber player in high-pressure situations.
The MVP followed that up with 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting in Game 2, which did lead to a win. He looked locked in and ready to avenge the loss they picked up in the game before, aiding his team in doing so.
He added eight assists to that game, not having any fear of setting up his teammates for success. Gilgeous-Alexander managed to post good assist numbers all season despite being the NBA's leading scorer. He can't be the only man to score and it was evident that the Pacers would do anything neccesary to lock him down, so it made sense that he racked those up.
Gilgeous-Alexander, following Game 2, had scored the most points of any NBA player in their first two NBA finals appearances. This is just a minor accolade to add to the star's memorable and unforgettable season.
His next game was a little quieter, finishing with only 24 points. He backed it up with 35 and 31 in the following two games, both of which ended up as wins. He was efficient and made good decisions throughout both of those games, another indicator that he's willing to do whatever it takes to win.
The following game, Game 6, was arguably his worst game of the series. He posted 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting, only earning two assists, as well. Gilgeous-Alexander only played in 31 minutes since the Pacers had a significant lead from the gate.
To seal the deal, he posted 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. He did it on an ugly 8-for-27 shooting, but he still impacted the game in so many ways. Most importantly, he was clutch down the stretch to push his team past the finish line.
Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a memorable finals run, discrediting many doubters and showing why he was voted the league's most valuable player. There's now proof that he can win and do what it takes to win, cementing himself as one of the NBA's best players.