Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night inside the Paycom Center for an 8:30 National TV tilt that sees the Thunder get superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back on the hardwood after a nine-game stint in street clothes due to an abdominal strain.

This sets up a National TV tilt between the two front-runners for the NBA MVP award as Gilgeous-Alexander battles Nikola Jokic for the second time this season. In the first go around, the Thunder superstar led his team to a 121-111 win in the Mile High City. In that clash, Gilgeous-Alexander posted 34 points, dished out 13 assists, hauled in five rebounds, swiped two steals and swatted a shot in 34 minutes. Jokic turned in 16 points, pulled down seven rebounds, handed out eight assists, but stumbled into seven turnovers in his 30 minutes of action.

That game worked out in the Thunder's favor due to their hot shooting from beyond the arc. The Thunder tossed in 19 triples at a 39% clip in their double-digit win over their divisional foes.

On Friday, Gilgeous-Alexander's return wasn't the only noteworthy item in the injury report for each side. The OKC Thunder are still without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell in this contest. For Denver, they are without key rotational pieces, Aaron Gordon and Payton Watson, while entering the night seeing All-Star guard Jamal Murray, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett as questionable. That trio, just before tip-off, was elevated to available for the Mile High Hoopers.

30 minutes before the game was underway, each side revealed their starting lineups.

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, G

Julian Strawther, G

Christian Braun, G

Cameron Johnson, F

Nikola Jokic, C

In his pregame media availability, Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault detailed the plan for Gilgeous-Alexander in his first game back on the hardwood. It will be worth tracking his minutes in this clash with the Nuggets.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Dallas to take on the searching for losses Mavericks on Sunday, which tips off a three-game road stint to begin March. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game against the Denver Nuggets and the rest of the 2025-26 campaign for the Bricktown Ballers.