Looking Into 2024-25 OKC Thunder's Playoff Scoring Profile, Part One: Interior Scoring
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder registered a successful playoff run, winning 16 of 23 games and accumulating a +8.6 net rating to become the newest NBA champion.
However, the Thunder's postseason scoring efficiency left plenty on the table compared to recent title-winners. The No. 1 overall seed averaged 114.7 points (No. 2 in NBA) on 45.6% shooting (No. 5 in NBA), taking 61.0% of its field goals inside the arc.
Oklahoma City excelled at turning defense into offense, scoring a whopping 19.7% of its points off turnovers (No. 1 in NBA). Most of this production came near the basket, as layups and dunks are more frequent on fast-breaks than in half-court offense.
An NBA court's restricted area, marked by a semicircle, extends four feet from the rim. During the playoffs, the Thunder attempted the third-most restricted-area shots per game (24.9) and made the second-most (16.1), good for 64.7% shooting. The Thunder was not impacted negatively in this area relative to the regular season because it maintained consistent fast-break production — a significant rarity compared to most postseason teams.
Five Oklahoma City players averaged at least one made restricted-area basket throughout the playoffs. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, impactful big man Chet Holmgren and MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced very similar rim numbers, each hovering around 3.2 makes per game on 64% shooting.
Player
Rim Makes Per Game
Rim Attempts Per Game
Rim Shooting Percentage
Jalen Williams
3.4
5.4
63.7%
Chet Holmgren
3.2
4.8
65.8%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3.1
4.9
62.8%
Isaiah Hartenstein
2.1
2.8
75.4%
Alex Caruso
1.2
2.3
50.0%
Williams made 22 of 26 dunk attempts (84.6%), thriving most at the rim in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-for-20) and in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-for-22).
Holmgren offset his layup struggles by slamming in 43 of 50 dunks (86.0%). He shot 24-for-30 (80.0%) on rim attempts in the second round against the Denver Nuggets and 17-for-22 (77.3%) against the Timberwolves.
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 51-for-82 (62.2%) on layups, with his most efficient restricted-area series coming against the Nuggets (22-for-30) and Indiana Pacers during the NBA Finals (14-for-20).
Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso provided much-needed interior assistance in their first Thunder postseasons. Hartenstein was most plentiful against the Nuggets, shooting 18-for-25 (72.0%) on rim attempts. Caruso shot 9-for-15 (60.0%) against Denver and 8-for-16 (50.0%) against Indiana.
Gilgeous-Alexander (29.9), Williams (21.4) and Holmgren (15.2) were the Thunder's three leading playoff scorers, combining for 66.5 points per game. They averaged 15.1 restricted-area attempts, most among a champion's three top scorers since Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday (16.9) on the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks.
However, their 64.1% rim efficiency was the least since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (61.8%) — who were each lethal long-range threats.
Champion
Three Leading Scorers
Combined Playoff Rim Attempts (Per Game)
Combined Playoff Rim Percentage
2015-16 CLE
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love
365 (17.4)
60.0%
2016-17 GSW
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson
186 (10.9)
61.8%
2017-18 GSW
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry
171 (8.1)
71.3%
2018-19 TOR
Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry
356 (14.8)
64.3%
2019-20 LAL
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
327 (15.6)
74.9%
2020-21 MIL
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday
389 (16.9)
70.4%
2021-22 GSW
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole
118 (5.4)
66.1%
2022-23 DEN
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.
214 (10.7)
67.3%
2023-24 BOS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White
256 (13.5)
72.7%
2024-25 OKC
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
348 (15.1)
64.1%
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams drive downhill relentlessly during the regular season, but their powers decrease against more compact playoff defenses. Holmgren must get his physique and conditioning back to what they were before he suffered an in-season right hip fracture on Nov. 10, 2024, as he was an incredible rim finisher at Gonzaga and throughout his rookie year.
Still, those three offered enough down low for Oklahoma City to land among the best restricted-area teams last postseason.
