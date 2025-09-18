Inside The Thunder

Looking Into 2024-25 OKC Thunder's Playoff Scoring Profile, Part One: Interior Scoring

Five Oklahoma City players averaged at least one made restricted-area basket during the playoffs.

Ethan Baca

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first quarter in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder registered a successful playoff run, winning 16 of 23 games and accumulating a +8.6 net rating to become the newest NBA champion.

However, the Thunder's postseason scoring efficiency left plenty on the table compared to recent title-winners. The No. 1 overall seed averaged 114.7 points (No. 2 in NBA) on 45.6% shooting (No. 5 in NBA), taking 61.0% of its field goals inside the arc.

Oklahoma City excelled at turning defense into offense, scoring a whopping 19.7% of its points off turnovers (No. 1 in NBA). Most of this production came near the basket, as layups and dunks are more frequent on fast-breaks than in half-court offense.

An NBA court's restricted area, marked by a semicircle, extends four feet from the rim. During the playoffs, the Thunder attempted the third-most restricted-area shots per game (24.9) and made the second-most (16.1), good for 64.7% shooting. The Thunder was not impacted negatively in this area relative to the regular season because it maintained consistent fast-break production — a significant rarity compared to most postseason teams.

Five Oklahoma City players averaged at least one made restricted-area basket throughout the playoffs. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, impactful big man Chet Holmgren and MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced very similar rim numbers, each hovering around 3.2 makes per game on 64% shooting.

Player

Rim Makes Per Game

Rim Attempts Per Game

Rim Shooting Percentage

Jalen Williams

3.4

5.4

63.7%

Chet Holmgren

3.2

4.8

65.8%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3.1

4.9

62.8%

Isaiah Hartenstein

2.1

2.8

75.4%

Alex Caruso

1.2

2.3

50.0%

Williams made 22 of 26 dunk attempts (84.6%), thriving most at the rim in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-for-20) and in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-for-22).

Holmgren offset his layup struggles by slamming in 43 of 50 dunks (86.0%). He shot 24-for-30 (80.0%) on rim attempts in the second round against the Denver Nuggets and 17-for-22 (77.3%) against the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 51-for-82 (62.2%) on layups, with his most efficient restricted-area series coming against the Nuggets (22-for-30) and Indiana Pacers during the NBA Finals (14-for-20).

Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso provided much-needed interior assistance in their first Thunder postseasons. Hartenstein was most plentiful against the Nuggets, shooting 18-for-25 (72.0%) on rim attempts. Caruso shot 9-for-15 (60.0%) against Denver and 8-for-16 (50.0%) against Indiana.

Gilgeous-Alexander (29.9), Williams (21.4) and Holmgren (15.2) were the Thunder's three leading playoff scorers, combining for 66.5 points per game. They averaged 15.1 restricted-area attempts, most among a champion's three top scorers since Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday (16.9) on the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks.

However, their 64.1% rim efficiency was the least since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (61.8%) — who were each lethal long-range threats.

Champion

Three Leading Scorers

Combined Playoff Rim Attempts (Per Game)

Combined Playoff Rim Percentage

2015-16 CLE

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love

365 (17.4)

60.0%

2016-17 GSW

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson

186 (10.9)

61.8%

2017-18 GSW

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry

171 (8.1)

71.3%

2018-19 TOR

Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry

356 (14.8)

64.3%

2019-20 LAL

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

327 (15.6)

74.9%

2020-21 MIL

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

389 (16.9)

70.4%

2021-22 GSW

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole

118 (5.4)

66.1%

2022-23 DEN

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

214 (10.7)

67.3%

2023-24 BOS

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White

256 (13.5)

72.7%

2024-25 OKC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

348 (15.1)

64.1%

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams drive downhill relentlessly during the regular season, but their powers decrease against more compact playoff defenses. Holmgren must get his physique and conditioning back to what they were before he suffered an in-season right hip fracture on Nov. 10, 2024, as he was an incredible rim finisher at Gonzaga and throughout his rookie year.

Still, those three offered enough down low for Oklahoma City to land among the best restricted-area teams last postseason.

